Gov. Ducey tours Phoenix YMCA ahead of AZ OnTrack Summer Camp

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Gov. Doug Ducey is delivering on a promise made in his State of the State address in January by launching a free summer camp program to catch kids up on what they missed over the last two years.

“There’s been a lot of learning loss through the last two years. Turns out, a screen just isn’t a good place for our kids to learn, and it has really been our underserved, our students of color, and low-income areas that fell even further behind,” said Gov. Ducey. “Many of our families haven’t had wifi or multiple screens, so it’s an all-hands on deck effort to get kids caught up to eliminate that learning loss — math, reading, American civics — in a fun, bright, safe environment.”

Gov. Ducey toured the YMCA location at 17th Avenue and Missouri on Wednesday. It’s one of several organizations partnering with the governor’s office for the summer camps. “They can come to the Y, they can spend nearly eight weeks here, they can get caught up, eliminate whatever learning loss happened during the pandemic, they can learn how to swim, there’s childcare, there’s sports, there’s activity, and there’s no cost at all to the parents,” Gov. Ducey explained.

The state has budgeted $100 million for AZ OnTrack Summer Camps, which the governor’s office says will compensate the teachers. “We’re going to reward the teachers for coming back. They’re not going to be paid the normal wage; there’s going to be a significant premium on top of that,” Gov. Ducey said. “We’re doing it like we do in terms of K-12. We are going to fund the child, and we want the child to have that education, and depending how many kids show up at that setting, the dollars will follow.”

Former state superintendent Lisa Graham Keegan is the chairperson for AZ OnTrack Summer Camp, and she says the camp will be different than summer school.

“This has to be more than summer school. Summer school sometimes feels like a drag, ‘oh, I didn’t get all the credits I needed.’ That’s not what this is, this is a celebration of being back together and an acknowledgment that we’ve lost a lot, and we have to get back,” Graham Keegan explained.

The summer camps will not only get kids caught up on reading, math and other subjects, but they will also help them socialize and be active. “If kids look at this as a summer camp, as a getaway, as a break from mom and dad, at no cost — I think they’re going to have a great summer,” Gov. Ducey said.

For students in middle school and high school, they will also offer drone camps, coding camps, theater, and laboratory camps. “I just have to say to parents — your kids have fallen behind, and their social engagement and their confidence has taken a hit. There’s just no escaping this. Now’s the time to get back.”

Parents will be able to sign their kids up for AZ On Track Summer Camps next week. Camps start in June. For more information, click here.

