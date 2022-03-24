Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Deadly crash shuts down MC-85 near Goodyear

A big crash shut down MC-85 near Goodyear early Thursday.
A big crash shut down MC-85 near Goodyear early Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a major road in the West Valley Thursday morning. Deputies say it happened around 12:30 a.m. near MC-85 and Cotton Lane which is south of the City of Goodyear.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a man dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities aren’t sure if speed or impairment are possible factors in the crash. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett says MC-85 will remain closed in both directions between Cotton Lane to Perryville Road throughout the morning while deputies investigate. No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Store employees help get people to safety after shooting at Glendale outlet mall
Ward started Legacy E-V back in 2019 and quickly realized there was an untapped market for...
Tempe company converting gas-powered cars to electric
Guests recount what they saw, heard after Glendale Tanger Outlets shooting
Guests recount what they saw, heard after Glendale Tanger Outlets shooting
Police investigating what started shooting that left 5 people hurt at Glendale outlet mall