Deadly crash shuts down MC-85 near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a major road in the West Valley Thursday morning. Deputies say it happened around 12:30 a.m. near MC-85 and Cotton Lane which is south of the City of Goodyear.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a man dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities aren’t sure if speed or impairment are possible factors in the crash. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett says MC-85 will remain closed in both directions between Cotton Lane to Perryville Road throughout the morning while deputies investigate. No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

