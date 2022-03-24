Arizona Legislature approves ban on abortions after 15 weeks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The Arizona Legislature has passed the bill that if signed into law will outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Arizona already had some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws, including one that would automatically outlaw it if the high court fully overturns Roe v. Wade, the nearly five-decade-old ruling that enshrined a nationwide right to abortion. Senate Bill 1164, if signed into law, would make it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion after 15 weeks but would prohibit the prosecution of women for receiving one. It makes no exceptions for those with rape or incest circumstances.

Under the previous rules, abortion was legal until the point a fetus can survive outside the womb, which is usually around 24 weeks. The Associated Press previously reported that of the 13,186 abortions performed in Arizona in 2020, 636 were after 15 weeks of pregnancy, according to the latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Arizona joins other Republican states in moving to restrict abortion rights.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.