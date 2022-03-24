Your Life Arizona
Arizona House votes to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery for minors

FILE - The Arizona House of Representatives gather during a legislative session Wednesday,...
FILE - The Arizona House of Representatives gather during a legislative session Wednesday, April 6, 2011, at the Capitol in Phoenix. Arizona Legislature voted to ban gender-reassignment surgery for minors and sends bill to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery and was scheduled to vote later on a bill banning transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams. With the votes Thursday, Arizona appears poised to join a growing list of Republican-controlled states looking to restrict transgender rights as they gain more visibility in culture and society. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has not said whether he will sign either bill. Two GOP governors this week bucked conservatives in their party and vetoed bills in Indiana and Utah requiring trans girls to play on boys sports teams.

Full details of the bill and it’s status can be found here.

