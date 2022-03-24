‘90s return to the Phoenix metro

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 50′s. We experienced warmer temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80′s. If you like the heat, you will love the forecast for the next few days. A ridge of high pressure is moving in, and it will warm things up into the lower to mid 90′s Friday thru Sunday. Starting tomorrow, we will see a high temperature of 93 degrees, which could tie a new heat record tomorrow. It is also 12 degrees above our average. We should be seeing temperatures around 81 degrees this time of year. The warm weather will stay with us for the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will also be in the 90s. We will add some clouds but will stay dry in Arizona this weekend.

The heat will be short-lived; a low-pressure system will swing into the state by Monday. This will drop temperatures and bring a chance for some rain. Right now, it looks like our best chance for rain will be Monday evening into Tuesday, and we could see some scattered showers through Tuesday evening. We will also see a big drop in temperatures - we will go from 96 on Saturday to a high of 72 degrees on Tuesday – a 24-degree drop. You have got to love spring in Arizona.

