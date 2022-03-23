Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Trying to buy a home? Here’s how to compete with cash offers from investors

Investors are targeting the Phoenix area to turn homes into rental properties.
Investors are targeting the Phoenix area to turn homes into rental properties.(MGN)
By Susan Campbell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Who doesn’t love a good before and after? In Tempe, local investors scooped up a dated two-bedroom, one-bathroom house, added square footage, and turned it into a home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It recently sold over the asking price with multiple offers in a single weekend.

It’s a common scenario playing out all over the Phoenix metro area as investors purchase homes to flip. Other investors are targeting the area to turn homes into rental properties. “We’re seeing about 25% or so of all the homes sold over the last six, seven, eight months have been to investors,” said Trevor Halpern, a Phoenix-based real estate agent. “Real estate has always been a very good hedge against inflation. If you live in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, you’re looking at Phoenix and saying, ‘There’s still value there.’ So, instead of investing in your home turf, you’re going to send your money here.”

Investors buying thousands of Phoenix-area homes as rent prices spike

Tenants say the result is rising rent prices, but economists say they’re not so sure investors are to blame.

How you can compete with investors

Cash is attractive to home sellers because it’s not risky. So, how do regular buyers compete with the cash that investors can bring to the table? Is it even possible? Halpern says it is, but you have to reduce the risk for the seller. “We may be able to waive the appraisal contingency, if possible. If you have the cash available,” Halpern suggested. “We may be able to go and buy it as is.”

Some Arizona homebuyers are waiving inspections, but is it a good idea?

Then find out what the seller actually wants. It might be more than money. The conversation may go something like this:

Buyer’s agent: “Hey Mr. and Mrs. Agent, what do your sellers really want to see?’”

Seller’s agent: “You know, we’re seeing a bunch of quick closings on the offers. They can’t do that. They need 60 days.”

Buyer’s agent: “OK. Well, tell me your favorite closing date, and then we’ll write that into the offer.”

Despite the perception that it’s all California money coming into Arizona, Halpern says a substantial number of investors interested in Phoenix are from Seattle and Portland. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the median new home price in Phoenix, Mesa, and Chandler is $469,193.

Phoenix real estate predictions for 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to Jim, he wound up hiring Don Libby, who instructed Jim to send money electronically...
Scottsdale man hires fake contractor for $150K remodeling job
Fake contractor scams Scottsdale man out of thousands of dollars
Fake contractor scams Scottsdale man out of nearly $150K
"The most typical factor that would drive down a credit score is missing payments."
Glendale has lowest median credit score in 2,500-city study
How to boost your credit score