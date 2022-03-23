3 kids shot at Tanger outlet mall in Glendale; no suspects outstanding

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three kids were shot Wednesday afternoon while at the Tanger Outlets near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Both the outlet mall and the entertainment district are locked down while police investigate. Those who have loved ones at the mall can head to the Red Lot at State Farm Stadium to wait for them. Police said no suspects are on the loose.

Three kids were shot Wednesday afternoon while at the Tanger Outlets near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

The gunshots rang out around 3 p.m. at the mall near 95th Avenue and Glendale Avenue. One witness, who works at a kiosk, said he heard 5 gunshots.

A different witness, Austin Farr, was in the food court when it happened. “We heard what sounded like possible gunshots and then there was a ton of people came running around the corner and they were screaming, a couple of people screamed, ‘he shot somebody,’ or ‘he’s shooting,’” he said. Farr then said he and his girlfriend took off running to the parking lot.

Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon. (Arizona's Family)

As they drove off, Farr said he saw somebody wearing all black near the freeway. “He had a backpack that he had dropped on the floor next to the concrete barrier that was on the side of the highway,” Farr said. “He started climbing the concrete barrier and ran down into the drainage ditch and cops started chasing him.”

About 45 minutes after the shooting, police confirmed they weren’t looking for any suspects. They didn’t give any details about the shooter or shooters. Police also haven’t released the ages of the victims, just saying they are under 18.

Correction State Farm Stadium orange lot. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.