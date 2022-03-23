Scottsdale farm offers free equine therapy for first responders

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters, police officers and dispatchers all have very stressful jobs that affect their mental health.

“First responders in general just hide all their emotions and push down all of their traumas and the things they’ve seen and just bury it,” said Retired Firefighter Jan Collins. “At some point, it just cracks, and that’s what it did for me and does for everybody at some point.”

Collins joined Hunkapi’s equine therapy program for first responders three years ago. “I’ve grown so much, and then when I come here, and I really think about it, where I was and how hopeless I felt life was, and now everything, it’s like having your life back, like somebody gave you that gift,” said Collins.

Hunkapi is starting another 6-week session for first responders Thursday in Scottsdale. “It also teaches ways to cope with stress, anger, emotional issues,” said Collins. “It uses the horses to show us the behavior in a healthy manner, so we can recognize it in ourselves and learn to track our own bodies and our own nervous systems to make our lives better.”

Executive Director Terra Schaad said counselors run the equine therapy, using horses to teach people how to control their thoughts, energy and body language. “Building the coping skills for stress, understanding that their job is stressful and how to handle that, building better relationships with their spouses and their family,” said Schaad.

She says there are so many things humans can learn from horses. “Their nervous system responds as a prey animal, and it allows us to see... the natural response of fight, flight and freeze...and how to work it out and build coping skills around that,” said Schaad.

Collins calls the program life-changing and encourages other first responders to join. “Ask for help, and it’s the hardest thing to do, but there’s so many resources out there that you can just call and get help and get started on your journey,” said Collins.

You can sign up for the program here. There will be more sessions in the fall if you miss this round.

