Resort-style Paradise Valley home has ties to Phoenix Suns; on sale for $9.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The East Valley is known for properties that have lush greens, glamorous views, and enough room to call itself a mini-resort. This week, a 12,000-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley not only ticks all of those boxes but adds another one: a tie to the NBA.

Listing agent Scott Grigg says a former Phoenix Suns player first contracted this $9.5 million estate. Privately-gated, with a two-bedroom guest house, two garages, an 18-seat movie theater, and two pools, it’s easy to see why. “This style of resort living has become the new norm in the luxury market,” said Griggs. He says as wealthier buyers ditch bigger and more expensive cities, they’re looking for something they can enjoy with Phoenix’s year-round sunny weather. There’s also a center island with a firepit and a 10-person spa.

The custom-built estate also includes plenty to enjoy inside, like a wine closet and tasting area, gaming space, and an open kitchen that features high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances. Get a whole night’s rest with a master bedroom with a private sitting room area that features a fireplace, closets, and an indoor hair salon. And if you’re looking to host some loved ones or friends? A separate guest house features two beautiful bedrooms, with en-suite bathrooms and a two-car garage.

EXTERIORS

This one-of-a-kind luxury estate built by Cullum Homes has ties to the NBA, features two pools, a lazy river and resort style living. (Matt Moreno/The Grigg’s Group at Realty Executives)

INTERIORS

The one-of-a-kind luxury estate built by Cullum Homes has ties to the NBA, features two pools, a lazy river and resort style living. (Matt Moreno/The Grigg’s Group at Realty Executives)

