Record heating is coming to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A windy start to the day with spots in the Valley already seeing some 35 miles per hour winds this morning. Look for breezy weather to continue through mid-morning, then lighter winds are expected this afternoon. Valley temperatures should peak near normal today at about 81 degrees under clear skies.

As low pressure moves further to our east and high pressure builds to our west, a weather pattern change continues this week with a big warm-up for Arizona. In the Valley, we’ll climb to the upper 80s tomorrow, with our first 90-degree day of the year expected Friday. In fact, our forecast high of 94 degrees would shatter Friday’s previous record of 93 degrees. Saturday should be even hotter near 96, and Sunday looks warm in the mid-90s as well. Temperatures statewide will be about 15 degrees above normal over the weekend.

Early next week, our ridge of high-pressure shifts away from Arizona as an area of low pressure moves our way from the west. This will bring a drop in temperatures and a slight chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday morning. The timing and track of this system remains uncertain, so watch for updates as we get closer.

