Near record temps to end the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re going to finish the week with our first run into the 90s for 2022. While it’s not one of those “big” temperature markers, like the first 100, it’s still notable. Since records have been kept in Phoenix, the average day we get to 90 for the first time is April 3rd, and for the last 30 years, it’s been March 30th. So we’re going to be early on both accounts, but not near the earliest on record. That was February 17th of 2016, just six years ago.

Thursday, we should see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s around metro Phoenix, and on Friday, we’re forecasting 92, which would be one degree shy of the record for the date. Saturday will most likely be the warmest day of the stretch, with highs in the mid-90s. There is an outlier, 10% chance the thermometer could go crazy on Saturday and reach 100. But we’re pretty sure that won’t happen.

After that, temperatures will begin to cool with the approach of another Pacific storm system. We should see highs in the low-90s on Sunday, upper-80s on Monday, and right around 80 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. We are not expecting much of a chance for rain with this upcoming storm.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.