Most popular puppy names for 2022 in honor of National Puppy Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Whether you have a puppy or dog, or are planning to get a new addition to the family soon, picking out a puppy’s name is one of the most exciting things about the process. Giving a pet a name is kind of like giving them a personality or an identity. It is also the way you can come up with special nicknames for them.

Camp Bow Wow has released a list of the top 10 puppy names for 2022 and you may be surprised or not to see the names on the list. Maybe even the name you have chosen for your furry companion made the cut. Camp Bow Wow says that the name Luna is the top name at nearly 400,000 of their locations.

Top puppy names for 2022

Luna Bella Charlie Cooper Lucy Max Daisy Bailey Milo Sadie

Tips for naming a puppy

Choose a short, two-syllable name - It’s easier to get their attention that way and then makes the chances for nicknames even greater.

Avoid names that are common words or phrases.

Names that end in vowels - For pups, vowels change the vocal tone so it may be harder for them to understand.

It’s okay to change the name of a shelter dog unless you find it completely fitting.

Tips for bringing your new puppy home

Prep - That means to make a space for your puppy inside and outside the house. Have a dog bed, crate, food and water bowls, toys, and so forth.

Give your puppy a strong introduction to its new home. Most likely the new puppy is scared or has anxiety about the new atmosphere. Ease that anxiety.

Take them to the vet.

Feed your puppy the same brand and type of food for a few days and then slowly transition the food.

If no one has told you, be prepared that your puppy may spend a few nights crying. Either it’s for a potty break or anxiety.

Be consistent and make you have plenty of patience. They will need it all.

