Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Mesa police officers unharmed after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

No officers were injured after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood.
No officers were injured after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say no officers from the Mesa Police Department were hurt after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting happened near Chanlder Boulevard and McQueen Road. Arizona’s Family news chopper showed a heavy police presence and crime tape blocking the scene.

In an update from Detective Eva Zermeño from Chandler Police Department, she says the shooting involved officers from the Mesa Police Department. Zermeño says Chandler police officers were not involved in the shooting and officers are on the scene. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and police did not release any information about suspects. Zermeño says Chandler police will handle the ongoing investigation.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man dead after alleged drug deal gone wrong outside Tempe IKEA
Julie Gunnigle has already collected over 4,000 signatures to be on the ballot to replace...
Julie Gunnigle says she has enough signatures to get on ballot for county attorney
New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona
Advocates say Arizona is short on foster parents right now