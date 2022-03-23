Mesa police officers unharmed after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say no officers from the Mesa Police Department were hurt after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting happened near Chanlder Boulevard and McQueen Road. Arizona’s Family news chopper showed a heavy police presence and crime tape blocking the scene.

In an update from Detective Eva Zermeño from Chandler Police Department, she says the shooting involved officers from the Mesa Police Department. Zermeño says Chandler police officers were not involved in the shooting and officers are on the scene. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and police did not release any information about suspects. Zermeño says Chandler police will handle the ongoing investigation.

