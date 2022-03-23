Man was driving 100mph before deadly Mesa crash, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The suspect in a deadly crash in Mesa Tuesday evening was driving faster the 100mph in a 45mph zone, police said Wednesday.

Police say Gezane Izreal Cabanillas-Lape, 21, was speeding west on Main Street when he hit a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that was going north on Windsor, west of Lindsay road. Cabanillas-Lape’s car slammed into the passenger side of the minivan as it crossed Main Street. The passenger in the minivan, 82-year-old Ronald Hettich, died at the scene. His wife, 80-year-old Irma Hettich, was behind the wheel. She died at the hospital. According to police, Cabanillas-Lape was not seriously hurt, but his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was.

Police say Cabanillas-Lape did not show any signs of drug or alcohol impairment. Investigators say Cabanillas-Lape’s “reckless high speed” is to blame for the crash. Cabanillas-Lape is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the suspect’s name.

