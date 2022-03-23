Julie Gunnigle says she has enough signatures to get on ballot for county attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Democratic politician Julie Gunnigle claimed it took her less than 24 hours to qualify for the race to replace Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel. Gunnigle announced Tuesday that she had gathered the 4,300 signatures Democratic candidates need to lock in a spot on the August primary ballot. She said she launched her signature-gathering efforts at 7 p.m. on Monday night.

Gunnigle, who is the only Democrat running so far, still has to submit the signatures and they have to be validated before she’s officially in the race. She ran unsuccessfully against Adel in 2020, losing a close race. Her announcement comes one day after Adel announced she was stepping down amid controversy over her office management.

Four other candidates are running to replace and serve out the remainder of Adel’s term, which was set to expire in early 2025. Republican Annie Foster, who serves as Gov. Doug Ducey’s general counsel, also filed a statement of interest. In addition, Republicans Gina Godbehere and James Austin are also attempting to qualify for the race along with Libertarian Michael Kielsky. Republican candidates need about 4,500 signatures from registered voters to get on the ballot and Libertarians need about 2,300.

