Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Gilbert fire introduces their first therapy dog in training on National Puppy Day

Gilbert fire introduces new therapy dog
Gilbert fire introduces new therapy dog(Gilbert Fire Department)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gilbert Fire and Rescue introduced their new therapy dog in training on National Puppy Day. The dog is an 8-month-old English Springer Spaniel puppy named Quinn. She will be Gilbert fire’s first therapy puppy and be an important part of their pilot program.

In a thread of posts on Twitter, Gilbert fire says Quinn will be training with their engineer, Jodi Spargo. Spargo is part of the Employee Wellness team within the department. The idea of introducing Quinn to the firefighting world is to provide support for the firefighters. She will be called out with Spargo to scenes after difficult calls and other visits to help boost their morale. In a recent story from CNN, a new study pointed out that affection from a dog is medicinal, that dogs make you feel better. “Patients who spent 10 minutes with a therapy dog in the emergency room reported less pain than those getting conventional treatment alone.”

“They are doing extensive training in Obedience, Environmental Exposures, Proper Meet and Greet, Impulse Control, and Public Access & Behavior. Quinn and Jodi will achieve their Canine Good Citizenship Certification and will be evaluated with the Alliance for Therapy Dogs,” says Gilbert fire on Twitter.

The idea is to help therapy-trained dogs be utilized more for first responders across the country.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investors are targeting the Phoenix area to turn homes into rental properties.
Trying to buy a home? Here’s how to compete with cash offers from investors
Two people are dead after a crash in Mesa Tuesday afternoon. Police believe that speeding may...
Man was driving 100mph before deadly Mesa crash, police say
No officers were injured after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood.
Mesa officers unharmed in shooting after trying to stop stolen motorcycle in Chandler
Arizonans are the first in the nation who can add driver licenses to Apple Wallet.
Arizona MVD says you can now add your driver’s license to Apple Wallet