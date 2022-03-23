Gilbert fire introduces their first therapy dog in training on National Puppy Day

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gilbert Fire and Rescue introduced their new therapy dog in training on National Puppy Day. The dog is an 8-month-old English Springer Spaniel puppy named Quinn. She will be Gilbert fire’s first therapy puppy and be an important part of their pilot program.

In a thread of posts on Twitter, Gilbert fire says Quinn will be training with their engineer, Jodi Spargo. Spargo is part of the Employee Wellness team within the department. The idea of introducing Quinn to the firefighting world is to provide support for the firefighters. She will be called out with Spargo to scenes after difficult calls and other visits to help boost their morale. In a recent story from CNN, a new study pointed out that affection from a dog is medicinal, that dogs make you feel better. “Patients who spent 10 minutes with a therapy dog in the emergency room reported less pain than those getting conventional treatment alone.”

Meet Gilbert Fire & Rescue’s newest pup in town – Quinn!



Quinn is an 8-month old English Springer Spaniel who is in a pilot program as a therapy dog in training. Engineer Jodi Spargo, who is assigned to Employee Wellness, is in training as Quinn's handler.

“They are doing extensive training in Obedience, Environmental Exposures, Proper Meet and Greet, Impulse Control, and Public Access & Behavior. Quinn and Jodi will achieve their Canine Good Citizenship Certification and will be evaluated with the Alliance for Therapy Dogs,” says Gilbert fire on Twitter.

The idea is to help therapy-trained dogs be utilized more for first responders across the country.

