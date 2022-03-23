Your Life Arizona
Former Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign...
FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Wednesday that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night.

They directed further questions to U.S. Border and Customs Protection. That agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Manafort led former President Donald Trump’s campaign for several months during the 2016 presidential race, but was ousted after revelations about his business dealings in Ukraine.

He was later convicted of financial crimes, serving time in prison before being released in May 2020 because of the pandemic.

Trump pardoned Manafort in December 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

