Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Oct. 22, 2009 before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on NATO. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.(AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

“She was surrounded by family and friends,” her family announced on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Robbers use sledgehammers to break windows and rob jewelry store in Beverly Hills.
Smash-and-grab robbery of California jewelry store caught on cam
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for kids younger than 6
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes