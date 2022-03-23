‘Chef warrior’ brings authentic Filipino food to Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Backstreet Asia is a dream come true for Chef Lin. She’s had a catering and bakery business for years and dreamed of bringing the flavors of Asia to the west side of town. “The chef warrior” is Filipino/Chinese-born and was raised in Manila, Philippines. A mother of two and karate instructor (thus the nickname), Lin serves authentic Filipino food with a twist and loves to introduce people to other Asian cuisines.

On the menu, there’s Korean, Thai, and Japanese food. What’s a Filipino restaurant without their very special dessert -- halo-halo? Ube and mango fried ice cream, smoothies, and other fresh-made desserts. Guest chefs will offer more authentic cuisines.

Backstreet Asia has two karaoke rooms and plans to offer live entertainment like music and comedy. Food brings people together and you can see through her food that Lin what she does.

Backstreet Asia | 965 E. Van Buren St., #123, Avondale | 623-213-7080 | ↗ Facebook.com/linsbakerycatering

“The chef warrior” is Filipino/Chinese-born and was raised in Manila, Philippines. A mother of two and karate instructor (thus the nickname), Lin serves authentic Filipino food with a twist. (Arizona's Family)

On the menu, there’s Korean, Thai, and Japanese food. (Arizona's Family)

On the menu, there’s Korean, Thai, and Japanese food. (Arizona's Family)

On the menu, there’s Korean, Thai, and Japanese food. (Arizona's Family)

On the menu, there’s Korean, Thai, and Japanese food. (Arizona's Family)

On the menu, there’s Korean, Thai, and Japanese food.. (Arizona's Family)

Halo-halo (in the glass) is a traditional Filipino dessert. (Arizona's Family)

