Car crash in Mesa leaves one person dead, others injured

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person is dead and others are injured after a car crash in Mesa on Tuesday evening. It happened near Gilbert and Lindsay roads. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and spotted a black car on the sidewalk with damage to the front hood and windshield. A white car was also seen a short distance away with damage to its passenger side.

Police say one person died at the scene, and “others” were being treated for their injuries. Police have not identified the victim, and officers did not say how many others were hurt in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

