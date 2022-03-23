Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Car crash in Mesa leaves one person dead, others injured

Police say one person is dead and others are injured after a car crash in Mesa on Tuesday...
Police say one person is dead and others are injured after a car crash in Mesa on Tuesday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person is dead and others are injured after a car crash in Mesa on Tuesday evening. It happened near Gilbert and Lindsay roads. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and spotted a black car on the sidewalk with damage to the front hood and windshield. A white car was also seen a short distance away with damage to its passenger side.

Police say one person died at the scene, and “others” were being treated for their injuries. Police have not identified the victim, and officers did not say how many others were hurt in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Advocates say Arizona is short on foster parents right now
Arizona is short on foster parents right now.
Arizona in ‘crucial’ need for more foster families
Julie Gunnigle has already collected over 4,000 signatures to be on the ballot to replace...
Julie Gunnigle says she has enough signatures to get on ballot for county attorney
According to Jim, he wound up hiring Don Libby, who instructed Jim to send money electronically...
Scottsdale man hires fake contractor for $150K remodeling job