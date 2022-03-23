Bicyclist dead after crash on the Loop 202 near 44th Street

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety says a bicyclist is dead after a crash on Loop 202 near 44th Street early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. and DPS says the crash was between a vehicle and the bicyclist. The driver appeared to stay at the scene.

The area was shut down as DPS investigated but has since reopened. No information has been released about why the bicyclist was on the freeway. They have also not been identified.

