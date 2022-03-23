Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Bicyclist dead after crash on the Loop 202 near 44th Street

Bicyclist dead after crash on the Loop 202 near 44th Street
Bicyclist dead after crash on the Loop 202 near 44th Street(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety says a bicyclist is dead after a crash on Loop 202 near 44th Street early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. and DPS says the crash was between a vehicle and the bicyclist. The driver appeared to stay at the scene.

The area was shut down as DPS investigated but has since reopened. No information has been released about why the bicyclist was on the freeway. They have also not been identified.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jose Esteban Mendoza
Police searching for suspect involved in an attempted murder in Buckeye
Online system helping voters support county attorney candidates
Spring practice update
Speak of the Devils Podcast: Spring practice update
No officers were injured after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood.
Mesa police officers unharmed after shooting in Chandler neighborhood