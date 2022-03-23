Arizona MVD says you can now add your driver’s license to Apple Wallet

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been months in the making, and now you can add your Arizona driver’s license to the Apple Wallet app on your iPhone. The Department of Motor Vehicles says it could help make it easier to move through security at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Starting Wednesday, you can add your driver’s license or state ID card to the Apple Wallet app. MVD officials say Arizona is the first state in the country that has the ability to add legal identification directly right onto their smartphone. “We will continue to seek out opportunities for products and services that provide Arizonans security, privacy, and ease of use,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. Gov. Doug Ducey added that this new service puts Arizona at a “leading edge of a new technology that offers choice, convenience, privacy, and security.”

While the service is still new, users can currently only use their digital ID to go through designated TSA airport security checkpoints. Other agencies and venues will be able to verify the digital ID over time, so the MVD is reminding the public that they should continue to carry their physical plastic card for use in other situations. The Arizona MVD also has a digital “Mobile ID’ service that allows most iOS and Android users to carry a secured version of their ID, but the use of that technology is also limited.

