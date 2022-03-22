USDA Forest Service to remove up to 20 unauthorized feral horses from Apache National Forest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The USDA Forest Service plans to remove up to 20 feral horses on Apache National Forest grounds to keep the land sustainable and healthy. The horses have been creating serious issues for native plants, animals, and destroying watersheds — impacting the entire delicate ecosystem. They also are a serious threat to federally listed, threatened and endangered species.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are working closely with many other groups to address the feral horse problem before further destruction happens. The animals will be gathered using passive trapping techniques rather than active gathering techniques that would utilize helicopters.

The Forest Service will be publishing a record of the animals in the newspaper and posting it at county courthouses and post offices for five days so that people can claim the owned animal(s). The service has been working with partners, ranchers, and animal rescues to find holding facilities where these horses can be sold in person or online in the next few weeks. The dates of the sale are to be determined and will be posted on their website.

All individuals interested in purchasing a horse from the round-up are invited to attend upcoming sales. If there are any questions or comments concerning this necessary action, please call 928-235-5764 or email SM.FS.ASNF_PAO@usda.gov.

