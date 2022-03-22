From transport to housing: Shipping containers may solve the affordable housing crisis

APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley developer said shipping containers from overseas could be the solution for affordable housing in one of the hottest housing markets in the country. Once carried by trains or ships, these rows of shipping containers are now being transformed into homes. “So, this is our apartment build that’s going into Downtown Phoenix,” said Luke Crosthwaite.

Crosthwaite with Crosthwaite Custom Construction is walking you through one of their 27 affordable containers that will, once completed, be put on a truck and planted on 7th Street and Broadway. They’ll be homes for Section 8 voucher holders and will have everything you’d find in a usual home. “When the starter home is 500k, there is an entire demographic that’s been skipped over,” said Crosthwaite. “And so, it is for the demographic that’s been skipped over.”

Crosthwaite is also working on apartments in Mesa, custom container homes, and restaurants all over the Valley. He touts the sustainability and speed at which they can be built. “We save about 75% of the lumber costs that goes into a traditional build,” said Crosthwaite. “Your wood home is going to eventually rot and deteriorate and get knocked down and rebuilt something else eventually but with a little bit of care and maintenance these will outlast us all.”

Crosthwaite isn’t sure of the exact timetable for these developments, because there are still delays getting materials for the inside of the containers due to supply chain issues from the pandemic.

