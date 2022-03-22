Scottsdale mountain biker airlifted from Brown’s Ranch Trailhead after fall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A mountain biker had to be airlifted from Browns Ranch Trailhead after falling and receiving a severe head injury. The City of Scottsdale Fire Department said they received a 911 call from a father and son who were biking—the father was injured.

Browns Ranch Trailhead is a popular area for mountain bikers with several miles of trails. Technical Rescue teams from Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Glendale showed up at the scene and determined the man had to be removed by helicopter.

“The crews went in, packaged the patient, and we were able to remove him safely off the trail,” said Captain Jim Novotny with the Scottsdale Fire Department. Novotny says it’s common for different city agencies to work together on a rescue like this.

Novotny said this rescue was not weather-related. However, temperatures are expected in the 90s this week, and they urge people enjoying the outdoors to come prepared. “We’re just reminding everybody--have your cell phone, charged batteries, plenty of water,” Novotny said. “We’re getting more rescues on the trail coming from the weekend into this week, so just use a lot of caution.”

