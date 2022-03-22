Pedestrian hit and killed on US 60 westbound ramp to the I-10 eastbound

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - DPS says a pedestrian has been hit and killed early Tuesday morning on the ramp of the US 60 westbound to the I-10 eastbound. The pedestrian was on the ramp when they were hit by a vehicle.

The area has been closed as they investigate but have no information about when the area will reopen. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released.

