Pedestrian hit and killed on US 60 westbound ramp to the I-10 eastbound

DPS says a pedestrian has been hit and killed early Tuesday morning on the ramp of the US 60 westbound to the I-10 eastbound.
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - DPS says a pedestrian has been hit and killed early Tuesday morning on the ramp of the US 60 westbound to the I-10 eastbound. The pedestrian was on the ramp when they were hit by a vehicle.

The area has been closed as they investigate but have no information about when the area will reopen. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released.

The latest traffic conditions can be found here.

