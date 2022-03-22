Your Life Arizona
New Jersey police officer inspiring students

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Officer Wright says his determination at a young age to play basketball professionally led him...
Officer Wright says his determination at a young age to play basketball professionally led him to where he is today.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Mar. 21, 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer in New Jersey is inspiring young students to set goals and expect excellence. Once a professional basketball player, Officer Reggie Wright teaches about his life experiences outside of a classroom. Officer Wright says his determination at a young age to play basketball professionally led him to where he is today.

