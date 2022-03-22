MCAO dismisses sexual misconduct case with a minor with thousands of evidence photos

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix basketball trainer was arrested earlier this month for sexual misconduct with a teenage athlete he trained. Now, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has dismissed the case.

The victim and her mother are looking to get the charges re-filed, using photos, texts, and video evidence. The victim first met her basketball trainer when she was 14; this was somebody she trusted and knew for years.

She said she felt scared that she couldn’t get out once it progressed into a sexual relationship, but now that she has, she’s fearful charges have been dropped for now, and he’s free. Because the charges are dismissed, we aren’t showing his mugshot or face, and we’re not using his name.

“He said, ‘Do you think I’m a pedophile?’ And I don’t know if it was because he wanted to hear me say no for more reassurance for himself. I was like, ‘Why would you say that? That makes me the victim,” Elizabeth Pimentel said.

It was a shattering revelation for Elizabeth, who just turned 18 years old last month. She’s played basketball for years and had a trainer outside of school. “He was seen as a very good guy by everyone that he trained, by every girl that he trained. He was very loved,” she said. “I trusted him more than anything. He was my role model for so long.”

Things changed between the two when she turned 15 and progressed even more from there. According to the police report, her trainer had sexual intercourse with Elizabeth when she was just 16 years old, and this went on for nearly a year.

The report said Elizabeth’s mom gave Phoenix Police about 3,000 pictures, videos, and text messages of her daughter and the trainer together after finding them on her daughter’s phone in January. “There’s pictures of him getting through the back of my gate, pictures of him here in my living room, her bedroom,” Elizabeth’s mom Betty Pimentel said.

The trainer eventually admitted to police he had a sexual relationship with Elizabeth and told officers he loved her. He was arrested on several counts of misconduct with a minor but now is walking free after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges.

MCAO gave Arizona’s Family this statement Monday:

“This is still an active investigation. We have a responsibility not to proceed with a prosecution unless and until we are able to support our burden of proof. While there was a dismissal filed in the case, it was filed without prejudice, which gives MCAO the ability to file charges at a future date.”

Elizabeth and her mom feel there’s more than enough evidence for a conviction. “I think I was just scared of him. Like now that I look at it, I was just scared of what he was capable of,” said Elizabeth.

“I want justice. I just want justice. I just can’t even imagine him being out there,” said Betty.

Elizabeth said she hopes by sharing her story, she can empower other girls who may be going through something similar and said now she knows there is always somebody who will listen.

Arizona’s Family asked Phoenix PD what they would do with this case now. They said they’re still investigating and working to gather additional evidence with the plan to re-submit the case to the county attorney’s office.

