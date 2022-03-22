Drugs, possible retaliation motive of deadly shooting at Tempe IKEA parking lot

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men are in jail after police say they shot and killed a man during a drug sale in the Tempe IKEA parking lot on Monday.

Witnesses report seeing two men fighting with the victim before the shooting, detectives say in court records. After hearing gunshots, witnesses saw the two men get into a Ford Expedition and leave the area. Officers from various other police departments found the SUV 30 miles to the south of Tempe in the City of Maricopa. Police were able to stop the SUV and took the passenger, later identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Williams, and the driver, Saif Woods, into custody.

Detectives say the suspects allegedly tossed a backpack they stole from the victim’s car while fleeing towards Maricopa. Officers found marijuana, a revolver with one used cartridge, and another handgun inside the bag.

Williams and Woods allegedly told officers that they were meeting the victim to buy marijuana from him. Officers say in court paperwork that the pair were planning to beat and rob the victim after he allegedly robbed them months earlier.

When they got to the IKEA parking lot, the victim recognized Williams and tried to pull a gun from his waistband. Investigators believe the victim dropped his gun after being punched, and all three then started fighting for control of the gun. Investigators believe one of them gained control of the gun and fired about two to three shots, with one hitting the victim. Police did not say who may have fired the shots in court paperwork.

Williams was booked into jail and is facing multiple felony charges. Woods is also in jail, but it’s unclear what charges he may face.

