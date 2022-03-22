Glendale has lowest median credit score in 2,500-city study

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale, Arizona residents have a median credit score of only 517, according to a recent WalletHub survey. It is the lowest median credit score out of more than 2,500 U.S. cities. “That really low median score was shocking to me,” said Jim Triggs, the CEO of Money Management International. “FICO scores, credit scores matter for all kinds of reasons. It’s the cost of credit, which is a big factor. But they also matter potentially for the type of job you can get.”

Several factors go into credit scores, including how long a consumer has had credit, the amount owed, and payment history. For many people, credit scores tank when bills pile up and don’t get paid. “The most typical factor that would drive down a credit score is missing payments,” Triggs said.

It happened to Eric Tiernan. The Arizonan says he ended up with $68,000 worth of credit card debt. “I was married and didn’t keep a good eye on finances, and things got really out of control without me being aware,” Tiernan told 3 On Your Side. “My credit score took a significant impact with all of that.”

Tiernan initially tried to tackle the debt on his own, but sky-high interest rates prevented him from making much progress. He decided to enter into a debt-management program through MMI. With lower interest rates, Tiernan says he paid off the $68,000 debt in three years. “It’s a big deal,” he said. “There was no spare change. There was nothing left for me for a significant amount of time. It was challenging.”

Paying off debt will have an immediate payoff on a credit score. “It’s not going to necessarily raise a 515 to a 720 just because you paid off that debt, but it will have a major impact,” Triggs said. Consumers are entitled to free annual credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

While Glendale is at the bottom of the list for median credit scores, two communities in Arizona landed at the top of the list. Sun City West came in second with a median credit score of 792, while Oro Valley came in third with a median credit score of 789.

What’s a good credit score?

750-850: Excellent

700-749: Good

640-699: Fair

300-639: Bad

Source: WalletHub

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.