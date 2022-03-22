First 90s on the way for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another breezy day is on tap for Arizona. In the Valley, look for sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees, which is a few degrees above our normal high of 80 for this time of year. Winds will be out of the north between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with higher gusts.

A trough of low pressure lingering over our region will bring increased winds both today and tomorrow. No more rain or snow is expected from this system. Dry and warmer weather can be anticipated for the next few days, with a bigger warming trend on tap for the weekend.

As strong high-pressure shifts over our region later this week, our first 90-degree day this year is forecast for Phoenix on Friday when temperatures should top out near 93 degrees. That would tie the record for Friday’s date. Even warmer weather is anticipated Saturday when we’ll climb to about 96 degrees. The record high for Saturday is 100 degrees, and fortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll make it to that level. A cooling trend begins Sunday and continues into early next week, when we may see some rain on Monday. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

