‘Cardinals Caravan’ traveling to six Arizona cities for fan meet and greets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Cardinals fans outside the Valley, there is a treat for you! Cardinals players and alumni, beloved mascot Big Red, and Cardinals cheerleaders will be hitting the road to six Arizona cities later this week. The “Cardinals Caravan” is coming to a city near you to hang out with fans, participate in community activities, and visit local radio stations. The caravan launches later this week with visits to Kingman on Thursday and Lake Havasu on Friday.

Former Cardinals tight end Ben Patrick will join Big Red, Cardinals cheerleaders, and radio station KGMN 100.1 FM in Kingman for an event at St. Vincent de Paul, from 10:00 a.m. to noon. It will be followed by a fan meet & greet at Centennial Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday in Lake Havasu, the group will join radio station KNTR 980 AM and go to Nautilus Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon. Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden will then link up with them for a fan meet & greet at London Bridge Beach from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Each fan meet & greet is open to the public. The caravan group will sign autographs, take pictures, and host giveaways. Kids will have the chance to participate in drills and test their football skills at interactive stations.

The other stops on the Cardinals Caravan are Sedona on March 31, Flagstaff on April 1, Safford, and Tucson. The dates for Safford and Tucson meet up’s will be announced at a later date. For more information about the caravans, click here or contact the Cardinals Media Relations department.

