Breezy and warm weather expected Wednesday, 90s are coming

By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and warmer on this Tuesday with lows tonight in the mid-50s. High-pressure building in from the west will bring sunny and warmer conditions statewide. Unfortunately, still a bit breezy through Wednesday morning and windy in western Arizona throughout the afternoon.

The 90s will be here by Friday but should stay under record temperatures. The forecast high for Friday is 92, the record on that date is 93 set in 1990. The record on Saturday’s date is 100 degrees set back in 1988. We should stay well under that at 96 degrees on Saturday for our hottest day.

High pressure will shift east of the state by Sunday and Monday allowing another chance of precipitation for the state from a low-pressure system. Temperatures will not drop as low as expected and should stay in the 80s. Right now, the chance of rain here in the Valley hovers barely around 20%.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

