Bicyclist hospitalized after crash near State Farm Stadium in Glendale

Glendale officers say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Glendale officers say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a bicyclist is in the hospital after a crash near State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near 99th Avenue and Ball Park Boulevard, off the Loop 101. Arizona’s Family news chopper captured photos of a black vehicle with damage to the hood and a mangled bike in the middle of the road.

Glendale officers say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The car involved in the crash stayed at the scene, and the two people inside the vehicle weren’t hurt. It is unknown if speed or impairment were involved in the crash. Ball Park Boulevard is shut down as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

