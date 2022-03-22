Better Piggies Rescue needs piggy parents for rescued, surrendered pigs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The nonprofit Phoenix-based Better Piggies Rescue is seeking piggy parents after a recent upswing in pig rescues and owner surrenders on the heels of the COVID-19 pet boom. The group takes in around 10 to 15 pigs a month on average but their space is limited; there are around 100 living at the rescue right now. The rescue is looking for people to adopt piglets and full-grown adult pigs so it can keep rescuing pigs. Rehoming even one or two pigs would help immensely, the organization said.

A pig enjoys some food at Better Piggies Rescue. (Better Piggies Rescue)

There are a few guidelines for pre-piggy parenting. You have to be over 18, preferably have pig-raising experience, be prepared to take on a pig for the 15-20 years of their lifespan, and be located in a city that allows pigs. Potential adopters have to fill out an adoption application online and set up an adoption consultation to figure out which pigs at the rescue would be best matched with you.

A small pig at Better Piggies Rescue checks himself out in the mirror. (Better Piggies Rescue)

Pigs, much like any other pet, require exercise, regular veterinary check-ups, dental care and appropriate nutrition, socialization with other animals, an area to run free with shady shelter, and specialized medication if unwell. If you cannot adopt a pig as a pet, you can also sponsor a pig through the Better Piggies rescue website.

A pig gets some love at Better Piggies Rescue in Phoenix, AZ. (Better Piggies Rescue)

Better Piggies Rescue was created in 2017 near Cave Creek, and works to also spay and neuter any pigs that need it to help curb chances of aggressive behavior. Between five and eight spay/neuter procedures, all funded by donations, are done each month.