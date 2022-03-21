Windy day ahead in the Valley

Mostly sunny and windy today across the state. Look for a Valley high of 79 degrees. A

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mostly sunny and windy today across the state. Look for a Valley high of 79 degrees. A low-pressure system continues to work its way through the state today, with a few light showers possible this morning before the storm moves out. Light snow continues this morning in parts of the high country. Another mainly dry storm moves in behind it, continuing the unseasonably cool and windy weather across Arizona.

Look for Valley winds to pick up this afternoon to between 15 and 25 miles per hour, gusting to 35 miles per hour. Stronger winds are likely in the high country and in the western deserts of the state, where a Wind Advisory is in effect through tonight. There’s also a Blowing Dust Advisory in effect for the Yuma area today, where dust-prone stretches of the highways could become dangerous for travel thanks to reduced visibility.

Winds should be breezy again but not as intense tomorrow. Later this week, high pressure returns to the region for a big warm-up that takes us to our first 90 degree days of the year by Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.