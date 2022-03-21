Winds not as strong tomorrow, here comes the heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the second day of spring, we are seeing that low that cooled things down yesterday starting to move east. Today, it is still bringing us some strong winds, and a Wind and Blowing Dust Advisory will be with us through the evening for southwest Arizona.

We could see winds here in the valley around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph this evening. It will stay breezy through tomorrow, but the winds won’t be as strong. Once that low exits our state, a ridge of high pressure will build and bring us comfortable temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see highs around 82 degrees both days and plenty of sunshine.

Starting on Thursday, that ridge strengthens, and we will see temps well above our average high. Our average high is 79 degrees this time of year. By Friday, we will see our first 90-degree temperature of the year, and we will stay in the mid 90′s thru the weekend. Get ready for some heat.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.