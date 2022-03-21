Wildlife World Zoo introduces their black backed jackal pups

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium, and Safari Park introduce their baby black-backed jackals also known as Africa’s coyote. They are all receiving around-the-clock care at the Wildlife World Zoo thanks to the hand-raising team and vets at the Baby Animal Nursery. This species of canine is only found in Africa in very dry regions that only get between 100-200 cm of rain annually. When they’re full-grown, the jackal puppies will have black hair from the back of their neck to the tail, a white chest, and a rusty-white tummy. In the winter, they turn almost fox-like in color.

Puppy litters are usually about four pups in size and will stay in the den with their mother in the wild until they’re fully grown. They are social animals, living in pairs and in family groups in dens. Much like our house dogs, the jackals scent-mark, growl, woof, howl, and yelp to communicate amongst themselves, according to WIldlife World Zoo. Typically they will hunt at night, scavenging for food in what they consider their territory. Typically they will look for insects to snack on, but will also eat vegetable matter, various rodents, rabbits, and small deer-like creatures. Some prefer to scavenge carrion-like vultures as well.

To learn more about the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium, and Safari Park or to plan a visit, visit their website here. They are located at 16501 W Northern Avenue in Litchfield Park.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.