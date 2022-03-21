Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Tucson cat shelter, Wisconsin shelter vie for March Muttness title

March Muttness has brought in nearly $225,000 for animals across the country.
March Muttness has brought in nearly $225,000 for animals across the country.(March Muttness)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary in Tucson and the Oneida County Humane Society in Rhinelander, Wis. are slated to compete in the final round of the 2022 March Muttness Tournament.

Each year, March Muttness pits 64 animal shelters against each other in fundraising drives in a similar formal to the NCAA tournaments.

Fans of both shelters can boost them by donating at MarchMuttness.org. Donations for Round Six can be made until 8 p.m. March 23.

The grand total of funds raised for all participating shelters currently amounts to $224,240, which organizers called a win for homeless animals across the country.

For more information about March Muttness, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A small pig at Better Piggies Rescue checks himself out in the mirror.
Better Piggies Rescue needs piggy parents for rescued, surrendered pigs
Do dogs dream?
Do dogs dream?
Do dogs dream? Are they getting quality sleep?
Do dogs dream?
Our pets rely on us to keep them safe and healthy.
5 things you did not know are poisonous to your pets