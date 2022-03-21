Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Tucson bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5M from businesses

The indictment alleges the 67-year-old Dahlstrom embezzled money from the construction companies
The indictment alleges the 67-year-old Dahlstrom embezzled money from the construction companies(Arizona Attorney General's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a longtime bookkeeper for two Tucson-area construction companies and a homeowner’s association in Mexico has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $5 million from the businesses. Helen Marie Dahlstrom also is accused of gambling away most of the stolen money at Arizona casinos. The indictment alleges the 67-year-old Dahlstrom embezzled money from the construction companies by writing checks made out to cash between September 2013 and July 2020.

Dahlstrom allegedly stole more than $360,000 when she was treasurer for a homeowners association in Rocky Point, Sonora and forged financial statements to conceal the embezzlement. State prosecutors say Dahlstrom is facing charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oleg Bortman said he has distant relatives in both Ukraine and Russia, and watching the war...
Phoenix real estate agent finds housing for Ukrainian refugees
One person found shot outside Tempe IKEA parking lot
Two people in custody after deadly shooting in Tempe IKEA parking lot
Photo from Four Winds Casinos
Lewis Black to visit Phoenix on tour this October
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams