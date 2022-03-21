Two kids hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two kids are in the hospital recovering after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police say a boy who was shot went to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers also found a girl believed to be connected to the original shooting near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not reveal the ages of the two kids. Information regarding what led up to the shooting wasn’t available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.