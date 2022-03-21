Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Two kids hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix neighborhood

Police say two kids were shot near a Phoenix neighborhood on Sunday.
Police say two kids were shot near a Phoenix neighborhood on Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two kids are in the hospital recovering after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police say a boy who was shot went to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers also found a girl believed to be connected to the original shooting near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not reveal the ages of the two kids. Information regarding what led up to the shooting wasn’t available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office was forced to drop 180 cases after they forgot to file...
Maricopa County attorney’s office drops 180 cases after forgetting to file charges
There could be a special session at the state capitol to discuss repealing and replacing tax...
Special session possible at state capitol over repealing and replacing tax cuts
The Peoria Police Department says three of its officers shot at a man during a domestic...
74-year-old man shot, killed by police during domestic violence call in Peoria
Police shoot and kill man at RV resort after man refuses to put down gun
Police shoot and kill man at RV resort after man refuses to put down gun