Police looking for suspect after Old Town Scottsdale shooting leaves one injured

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help in searching for a suspect who shot and injured a person in Old Town Scottsdale on Sunday. The shooting happened near Indian School and Scottsdale roads around 2 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found cars and people leaving the scene. Police found a person with gunshot injuries, and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made in connection to the crime.

The department is asking people to submit tips to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers, or 1-800-343-8477 if you have any information. The investigation is ongoing.

