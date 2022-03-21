PD: Man arrested after stabbing woman 50 times in Glendale store parking lot

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed a woman 50 times in a Glendale store parking lot. Thirty-one-year-old Joel Andrew Wier was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a call about a woman who had been stabbed in a Pull N Save parking lot near 67th and Northern avenues just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officers arrived and found a woman bleeding from her head, neck and shoulder. Police then found a screwdriver with blood on it and a knife next to her. She was taken to the hospital, where she had to undergo surgery.

According to court documents, two employees told police they saw a Wier beating the woman and had blood on his hands. According to court documents, the employees said Wier looked “out of it and was rambling nonsense.” Employees also said Wier kept repeating he “didn’t do it.” The employees were able to hold Wier down until police arrived.

However, once officers got there and employees got off of Wier, he ran away from the police, investigators said. They used stun guns on him twice and pepper-sprayed him. But he continued running and jumped a fence to a nearby business. Police eventually tackled Wier and took him into custody. One of the officers possibly tore his bicep and went to the hospital.

Police interviewed Wier’s mother, who said she had driven Wier and the victim to the store. She said the woman went inside the store alone, but she then told Wier “to be a gentleman and go help her,” according to court paperwork. She then told police she went to the front of the store and found out the woman had been stabbed. According to court paperwork, Wier’s mother believed she was on meth since she knows what being high looks like because her son was a meth user. She did not say the relationship between Wier and the woman but said the two met in a group home. Police did not confirm if Wier or the victim were on meth at the time of the stabbing.

Wier did not answer any questions from the police. Wier was booked on one count of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of attempted aggravated assault with serious injury and one count of resisting arrest.

