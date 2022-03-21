Your Life Arizona
Two people in custody after deadly shooting in Tempe IKEA parking lot

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead, and two people are in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of the Tempe IKEA early Monday afternoon. It happened at about 1:30 p.m. near Priest Drive and Warner Road. An aerial video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed a person being taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Tempe Police Department said the suspect was gone when officers arrived, but investigators shared a description of the suspects’ vehicle with other law enforcement agencies. Officers from the Maricopa and Gila River police departments stopped a vehicle matching that report, said Sgt Hector Encinas of the Tempe Police Department. Officers detained the two people who were inside the car.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The area of the lot where the shooting happened is closed while detectives conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation. Encinas said investigators have many witnesses to interview and surveillance videos to watch. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if the victim and the suspects knew each other. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Download the AZFamily app to get the latest updates.

