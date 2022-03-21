Your Life Arizona
New Jersey police officer inspiring students

Officer Reggie Wright, a former pro basketball player, teaches kids about life experiences outside the classroom. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
