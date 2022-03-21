Near record-high gas prices holding steady in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arizona is $4.61 as of Sunday night. That is below a cent less than the average price on Saturday. The record-high average in Arizona was on March 16th, 2022. AAA shows a gallon was $4.62 then.

“It’s still gone down a little bit, but it’s still higher than we want to be paying,” AAA Spokesperson Aldo Vazquez said. Vazquez says crude oil barrels were sold for $130 a couple of weeks ago. That high price drove up the cost at the pumps we’re seeing now. Those barrels are now down closer to $100. The gas prices are holding steady right now, but still near record highs.

“At this point, they kind of have you by the tail, Phoenix resident Alieta James said. “You got to bite the bullet you have to get to work to survive. At this point, I’m just going for whatever is cheapest.”

Vazquez wouldn’t say where prices could go from here. He said AAA doesn’t speculate what gas prices could do soon. The U.S. Energy Information Agency expects prices to stay above $4 a gallon for a few more months.

