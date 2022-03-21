Your Life Arizona
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announces she is resigning

In a statement provided to Arizona’s Family, Adel apologized to the victim’s of the cases and took responsibility for the mistake.(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Allister Adel announced Monday afternoon that she will be resigning from Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Her announcement comes after she dropped around 180 criminal cases has led Governor Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich to demand answers.

“Today I announce my decision to resign as the Maricopa County Attorney effective Friday, March 25, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Voters supported me in November 2020 as the first woman elected to be Maricopa County Attorney and it is an honor I will always cherish.”

“I want to thank the employees of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. I value and respect the work and dedication you give to this office. Few people genuinely realize, or appreciate, how hard this work is or how committed you are to serving the greater good, but I do. Thank you to family, friends, colleagues, and voters who have offered their support and encouragement to me, either publicly or privately. Expressing my gratitude will never be sufficient but please know that you have been heard and that I am thankful.”

