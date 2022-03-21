Your Life Arizona
Man has critical injuries after girlfriend allegedly shoots him in Glendale

Shooting near 48th and Glendale avenues
Shooting near 48th and Glendale avenues(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has life-threatening injuries after his girlfriend allegedly shot him in Glendale Monday morning near 48th and Glendale avenues.

Glendale police say a woman called police to report that her boyfriend made threats and said he was going to come over and kill her. He attempted to force his way into her home when she allegedly shot him. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girlfriend was taken into custody. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

