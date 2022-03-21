Man has critical injuries after girlfriend allegedly shoots him in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has life-threatening injuries after his girlfriend allegedly shot him in Glendale Monday morning near 48th and Glendale avenues.

Glendale police say a woman called police to report that her boyfriend made threats and said he was going to come over and kill her. He attempted to force his way into her home when she allegedly shot him. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girlfriend was taken into custody. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

