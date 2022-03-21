Lewis Black to visit Phoenix on tour this October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Comedian Lewis Black has added new dates to his 2022 “Off the Rails” Tours, and his Saturday, Oct. 1, stop will be at the Phoenix Celebrity Theatre. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 25, on the Celebrity Theatre website. He is known for his infamous rant-style comedy, humoring audiences since 1996 with his segment on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

Black has received five Grammy nominations and two wins for his work, the first for his “Luther Burbank Performing Arts Center Blues” and the second for “Anticipation.” In 2007 he won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album for “The Carnegie Hall Performance” and again in 2011 for “Stark Raving Black.” He’s also written more than 40 plays and recently starred in Disney Pixar’s INSIDE OUT as “Anger.”

Black’s tour launched in January, stopping in cities like Austin, Seattle, and Orlando. He said in the news release, “If you have to ask why I am calling this the Off The Rails Tour, then we are truly off the rails.”

