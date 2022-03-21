It’s ‘Free Cone Day’ at Dairy Queen

(WFSB) - To celebrate the beginning of spring, a popular ice cream and fast food place is offering free ice cream.

Dairy Queen announced that Monday, March 21, is “Free Cone Day.”

“Since 2015, Free Cone Day marks the official kickoff to spring at DQ and is a special tradition for our fans. Warmer weather is on the horizon, and DQ is ready to celebrate the season with everyone’s favorite treat, a free vanilla cone,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation.

DQ said that customers can get one free small vanilla cone at participating U.S. non-mall locations all day.

However, the limit is one per person and it’s while supplies last.

That free cone got us like… Stop by your DQ location for your 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮 🍦 𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓮 🍦 today only on Free Cone Day! Have you gotten yours yet?! pic.twitter.com/Ia8naGdX68 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 21, 2022

Dairy Queen also warned that the offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

The franchise said fans can join in on the fun by heading to DairyQueen.com to contact their local store about participation and connect on social media using @DairyQueen, #FreeConeDay and #HappyTastesGood.

Dairy Queen locations can be found in the following Connecticut cities and towns:

