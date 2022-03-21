Your Life Arizona
It’s ‘Free Cone Day’ at Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Serving Up Free Ice Cream on First Day of Spring
Dairy Queen Serving Up Free Ice Cream on First Day of Spring(tcw-wbtv)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WFSB) - To celebrate the beginning of spring, a popular ice cream and fast food place is offering free ice cream.

Dairy Queen announced that Monday, March 21, is “Free Cone Day.”

“Since 2015, Free Cone Day marks the official kickoff to spring at DQ and is a special tradition for our fans. Warmer weather is on the horizon, and DQ is ready to celebrate the season with everyone’s favorite treat, a free vanilla cone,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation.

DQ said that customers can get one free small vanilla cone at participating U.S. non-mall locations all day.

However, the limit is one per person and it’s while supplies last.

Dairy Queen also warned that the offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

The franchise said fans can join in on the fun by heading to DairyQueen.com to contact their local store about participation and connect on social media using @DairyQueen, #FreeConeDay and #HappyTastesGood.

